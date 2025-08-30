With its plethora of shops and business, the only way of getting there back in those days was the car or the bus.

However, 40 years on, the area has been transformed by the tram system, which was built in the mid 90s.

The roads now have steel tramlines to carry the trams, as well as overhead electric wires to power them.

However, our gallery of pictures, courtesy of Picture Sheffield, show how different the streets of Gleadless looked back in the 1980s, before those huge changes had been made.

Take a look at the 13 pictures below, and see how much those streets have been transformed.

Woods Market Shops on Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, in 1986, Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

Fine Fare Shops on Gleadless Road, Gleadless in 1986. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

Norton Avenue Norton Avenue at Gleadless Town End. Photo: D. Hindmarch / Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

GT News The old GT News on White Lane, Gleadless in 1986. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield