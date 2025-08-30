Sheffield retro: 13 fascinating pictures show very different Gleadless of the 80s, before trams arrived

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 30th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 08:00 BST

Back in the 1980s, Gleadless looked a very different place.

With its plethora of shops and business, the only way of getting there back in those days was the car or the bus.

However, 40 years on, the area has been transformed by the tram system, which was built in the mid 90s.

The roads now have steel tramlines to carry the trams, as well as overhead electric wires to power them.

However, our gallery of pictures, courtesy of Picture Sheffield, show how different the streets of Gleadless looked back in the 1980s, before those huge changes had been made.

Take a look at the 13 pictures below, and see how much those streets have been transformed.

Shops on Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, in 1986, Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

1. Woods Market

Shops on Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, in 1986, Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

Shops on Gleadless Road, Gleadless in 1986. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

2. Fine Fare

Shops on Gleadless Road, Gleadless in 1986. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

Norton Avenue at Gleadless Town End. Photo: D. Hindmarch / Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

3. Norton Avenue

Norton Avenue at Gleadless Town End. Photo: D. Hindmarch / Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | D. Hindmarch / Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: D. Hindmarch / Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

The old GT News on White Lane, Gleadless in 1986. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

4. GT News

The old GT News on White Lane, Gleadless in 1986. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

