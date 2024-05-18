Sheffield retro: 11 nostalgic photos of Sheffield school trips in days gone by

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th May 2024, 07:02 BST

Some of these photos might just be from some of the happiest days of these young people’s lives.

It’s that time of year again when the sun is out and the school trips become something to smile about.

When the warm weather arrives, days out in school turn from humdrum indoor visits in the winter to proper, lush, green outdoorsy trips - full of ‘practical exercises’ and coaches to catch and packed lunches on the grass.

The school trip is a beloved tradition and, as these photos from The Star’s archives show, have been so for decades.

Some of these pictures show some truly ambitious trips by Sheffield schools - from ventures into the Black Forest to a combined visit to New York AND Iceland!

See if you can spot yourself or some classmates from these 11 nostalgic photos.

Another with very little information in our archive. The caption claims to show Coleridge Road Secondary Modern School in 1952 - but not where they went. They appear to be on a boat just off from a beach? Maybe you can tell us?

1. Coleridge Road Secondary Modern School, 1952

Pupils and staff from Fir Vale School, pictured here all set for a trip to Ghana, 2014.

2. Fir Vale School trip to Ghana, 2014

"Mexborough Grammar School - Easter 1966 - School trip to Menton, South of France"

3. Mexborough Grammar School, 1966

A trip by Greenlands Nursery Infant School to Cutlers Hall in 2007.

4. Greenlands Nursery Infant School trip to Cutlers Hall

