It’s that time of year again when the sun is out and the school trips become something to smile about.

When the warm weather arrives, days out in school turn from humdrum indoor visits in the winter to proper, lush, green outdoorsy trips - full of ‘practical exercises’ and coaches to catch and packed lunches on the grass.

The school trip is a beloved tradition and, as these photos from The Star’s archives show, have been so for decades.

Some of these pictures show some truly ambitious trips by Sheffield schools - from ventures into the Black Forest to a combined visit to New York AND Iceland!

See if you can spot yourself or some classmates from these 11 nostalgic photos.

1 . Coleridge Road Secondary Modern School, 1952 Another with very little information in our archive. The caption claims to show Coleridge Road Secondary Modern School in 1952 - but not where they went. They appear to be on a boat just off from a beach? Maybe you can tell us?

2 . Fir Vale School trip to Ghana, 2014 Pupils and staff from Fir Vale School, pictured here all set for a trip to Ghana, 2014.

3 . Mexborough Grammar School, 1966 "Mexborough Grammar School - Easter 1966 - School trip to Menton, South of France"