It’s that time of year again when the sun is out and the school trips become something to smile about.
When the warm weather arrives, days out in school turn from humdrum indoor visits in the winter to proper, lush, green outdoorsy trips - full of ‘practical exercises’ and coaches to catch and packed lunches on the grass.
The school trip is a beloved tradition and, as these photos from The Star’s archives show, have been so for decades.
Some of these pictures show some truly ambitious trips by Sheffield schools - from ventures into the Black Forest to a combined visit to New York AND Iceland!
See if you can spot yourself or some classmates from these 11 nostalgic photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.