Sheffield nightclubs: The 26 great nightspots readers told us were the best ever

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST

Over the years Sheffield has seen some great nightclubs come and go.

Going right back to the 1960s, there have been some legendary venues in the city, with the 70s, 80s, 90, 00s, 10s and 20s all having their own iconic places to go.

We asked readers for their nominations for the best nightclubs, and ran a poll to find out which of those really was the best ever.

And the gallery below shows what the verdict was.

In total, there were 46 venues which received at least one vote, but we have listed the top 26.

Honourable mentions should go to Code, Tank, Sinatra’s, Cavendish, Embrace, Fanny’s, Heartbeat, Scamps, 141, Zero, Maximillions, Hot Pants, Insomniacz, Casbah, Music Factory, Fiesta, Bed, Pulse, Tiger Works and Bierkeller, which between them make up joint 27th in the nightclub roll of honour.

Each of them was a great night out for Sheffielders in their eras.

But here, from number 26 to number one, are those you voted for most as the best nightclubs of all.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Would you like more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up to our free daily newsletter today

We countdown Sheffield's 26 best ever nightclubs, as voted for by readers responding to our poll. Picture: Andrew Partridge, Sheffield Newspapers

1. Best nightclubs ever

We countdown Sheffield's 26 best ever nightclubs, as voted for by readers responding to our poll. Picture: Andrew Partridge, Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

Photo Sales
The Genevieve club, opened in the early 70s, was joint 24th, with 0.3 per cent of the vote.

2. 24 = Genevieve

The Genevieve club, opened in the early 70s, was joint 24th, with 0.3 per cent of the vote. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Faces, on Charles Street in the 70s and 80s, was joint 24th with 0.3 per cent of the vote

3. 24 = Faces

Faces, on Charles Street in the 70s and 80s, was joint 24th with 0.3 per cent of the vote Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Berlins, on Eyre Street, dating back to the 80s, was voted joint 24th, with 0.3 per cent of the vote

4. 24= Berlins

Berlins, on Eyre Street, dating back to the 80s, was voted joint 24th, with 0.3 per cent of the vote Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NightclubsSheffieldNominations
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice