One of Sheffield’s most recognisable buildings is set for a new future - and demolition has not been ruled out.

The HUBS building - which started life as the National Centre for Popular Music - is home to Sheffield Hallam University’s student union and is occasionally used for teaching, learning and other activities.

But there are plans for the union to move to a more prominent space at Hallam Square on Howard Street later in the year, a spokesperson for the university said.

They added: “In the longer term, we will be looking at several different options for the building as part of the next phase of our Campus Plan.”

When asked if that included possible demolition, they said “we haven’t got anything further to add.”

The news has sparked memories from March 1999 when it was unveiled as Sheffield’s trendiest museum.

The £15 million lottery-funded project was envisaged as a celebration of contemporary music and culture, with exhibits including instruments and outfits from the careers of legendary acts.

But the venue on Paternoster Row struggled to attract visitors and closed after just 18 months, in July 2000.

It was used as a venue for hire before the distinctive building, formed of four stainless steel-coated ‘drums’, was turned into Sheffield Hallam University’s students’ union.

As with any notable building in the city, it gained various nicknames due to its appearance including the kettles, the drums and the curling stones. But it always divided opinion and in 2011 was declared the ‘world's ugliest building’.

Here we look back at the heyday of a long-gone museum.

