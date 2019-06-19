Sheffield group celebrate history of Mosborough at Crystal Peaks shopping centre
The past has come to life in an exhibition by Mosborough Local History Group at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.
The popular history society is currently hosting a display of archive materials, photos and rare film footage in a Central Atrium unit at the shopping mall.
Volunteers from the group will be present on some days to meet visitors and give them a chance to share their memories of the Mosborough and Crystal Peaks areas in a series of special Living Memory sessions.
Those recordings will then become part of the society’s growing archive of materials preserving the area’s heritage.
Volunteers will be asking for help identifying some of the unknown faces from the past captured in some of the rare photos on display.
And organisers are also putting on a series of activities aimed specially at younger visitors.
Transcribed copies of Mosborough Census files dating from 1851 to 1911 are among the items on show and sure to be of interest to anyone tracing their family history - or possibly just looking to see who lived in their home in years gone by.
The displays also record what rare local poetry revealed about the area’s past characters and village life.
Displays are being changed around weekly by the group’s volunteers.
“We are very pleased to be able to welcome the Mosborough Local History Group to join us for six weeks and we are confident that their display will prove extremely popular,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“This is an area of Sheffield that has changed enormously in the past 100 years and we are very proud that we are now part of that story.”