Sheffield Derby: Friday night's match takes place almost 15 years to the day since this memorable Blades v Owls clash

Next week will see the 15th anniversary of one of the most memorable Sheffield derbies of recent times.

Sheffield Derby: Which club has had the upper hand in previous January meetings between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday?

On January 17 2003 the two clubs met in circumstances that have echoes of this week's forthcoming clash.

The match took place on a Friday night at Bramall Lane and the home side - flying high under Neil Warnock - were clear favourites going into the game.

United dominated the first half but the two sides went into the break all square at 0-0.

The form book was turned on its head just after the restart when Wednesday's Alan Quinn silenced the home fans when he put the visitors in front.

Michael Brown put the Blades 2-1 up with a stunning long-range volley

The Blades cranked up the pressure in search of an equaliser and had their reward in the 62nd minute when Steve Kabba poked the ball into the net.

Just four minutes later United took the lead when Michael Brown unleashed a sensational volley into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The home side were now rampant and extended their lead when Wayne 'The Chief' Alison scored from close range with 12 minutes left to play.

United had chances to get a fourth goal but the match finished 3-1 to the home side.

Wayne Alison scores

After the match Warnock told the media it was “the best night of my life - footballing wise.”



