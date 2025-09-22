Big plans by Sheffield Council to transform the streets and move cars out of the city centre have seen many changes.

Places like West Bar and Tenter Street are now transformed, and Fargate has just seen another facelift carried out.

Pinstone Street is also undergoing changes, and there are big plans for the bottom of The Moor.

Many people look back with affection to how Sheffield city centre used to look many years ago.

So we have put together a gallery of 17 pictures showing how city centre streets used to look back in the 1980s. Take a look and see how you feel it compares with the city centre we have today.

1 . Pinstone Street Shops on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1984 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Barker's Pool The Gaumont was a landmark no Barkers Pool until it was demolished in 1985. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Fargate A busker entertains the shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield, in November 1982 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales