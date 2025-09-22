Sheffield city centre is changing hugely - but these 17 pictures capture its streets in their 80s glory days

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:52 BST

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a massive transformation.

Big plans by Sheffield Council to transform the streets and move cars out of the city centre have seen many changes.

Places like West Bar and Tenter Street are now transformed, and Fargate has just seen another facelift carried out.

Pinstone Street is also undergoing changes, and there are big plans for the bottom of The Moor.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Many people look back with affection to how Sheffield city centre used to look many years ago.

So we have put together a gallery of 17 pictures showing how city centre streets used to look back in the 1980s. Take a look and see how you feel it compares with the city centre we have today.

Shops on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1984

1. Pinstone Street

Shops on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1984 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The Gaumont was a landmark no Barkers Pool until it was demolished in 1985.

2. Barker's Pool

The Gaumont was a landmark no Barkers Pool until it was demolished in 1985. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A busker entertains the shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield, in November 1982

3. Fargate

A busker entertains the shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield, in November 1982 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Limit nightclub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1981, with Rob's Fish and Chips nextdoor

4. West Street

The Limit nightclub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1981, with Rob's Fish and Chips nextdoor | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffieldFargate
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice