Big plans by Sheffield Council to transform the streets and move cars out of the city centre have seen many changes.
Places like West Bar and Tenter Street are now transformed, and Fargate has just seen another facelift carried out.
Pinstone Street is also undergoing changes, and there are big plans for the bottom of The Moor.
Many people look back with affection to how Sheffield city centre used to look many years ago.
So we have put together a gallery of 17 pictures showing how city centre streets used to look back in the 1980s. Take a look and see how you feel it compares with the city centre we have today.