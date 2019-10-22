Sheffield 46-year romance began in Linda’s city college days

Sheffield couple Graham and Linda Etches laid the foundations for a happy marriage when they met at the city’s Richmond College.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 12:00 am
Richmond College, Sheffield, 1966

Secretarial student Linda caught the eye of builder Graham when he was working on an extension to the college.

She said: “It must have been fate that put us together. We just started seeing each other.

“Two years later, we got married, had two children and Bob’s your uncle, job’s a good ‘un!”

The couple, who now live in Stannington, met 46 years ago. Linda said: “It’s happy memories, really. When I first looked at him, I thought ‘I don’t like him’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I used to say to the girls in class, ‘Is he looking?’ Eventually I got talking to him and he said, ‘I’m going your way, I’ll give you a lift’.”

Linda was 17 and Graham was 13 years older and she remembered everybody saying “it’ll not last” but the couple proved them wrong.

She said of her college years: “They were happy times. I loved it. I made some nice friends, they were lovely, happy times and I enjoyed it.”

Linda got a secretarial job at a solicitor’s office but absolutely hated it. She now works as a teaching assistant at a school.

Graham worked for Sheffield Works Department, previously the Public Works Department, for more than 30 years, then took early retirement.

Linda said: “When I read in The Star that you were looking for stories from Sheffield College, I looked across to Graham and said, ‘We’ve got a story to tell’!”

Sheffield College and The Star are encouraging ex-students to share their memories and photographs. The 10 people sending in the most interesting memories, assuming they live in easy reach of Sheffield, will win a dinner for two at the college’s award-winning Silver Plate Restaurant, hosted by chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes, and Star editor Nancy Fielder.

To share your memories, email julia.armstrong@thestar.co.uk or write to Julia Armstrong, Sheffield Star Retro, The Balance, Pinfold Strreet, Sheffield, S1 2GU.