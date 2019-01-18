Share your stories with Sheffield Star retro team at history fair

Heritage enthusiasts, including members of The Star’s Retro team, are preparing to meet the public at a heritage fair this weekend.

The fair will be held at the Millennium Gallery today and tomorrow, in conjunction with Museums Sheffield, and will feature 43 stalls.

The fair has been organised by David Templeman and Ron Clayton.

This event, which will be on Saturday January 19 and Sunday January 20, will provide local heritage and friends groups to show their work to the public, as well as each other.

David Templeman said he hoped the event would be as popular as a recent fair, which attracted more than 1,000 people.

He said: “Following on in the footsteps of the Sheffield History Fair, which used to be held annually at the Town Hall to huge audiences, we are delighted that in conjunction with Museums Sheffield, we are to hold a similar event.

“Well over 1,000 people attended last year’s successful launch event and although this time it is in midwinter, it is not competing against any other events. Refreshments and toilets will be available on site. Please note no organic materials or balloons allowed at the event as they could damage exhibition items and set off alarms.”

Attendees will be able t o explore the history of our city; from earthworks to hillforts, long lost castles to Tudor tombs or industrial hamlets to hospitals.

Take the opportunity to chat with local heritage groups and learn from history advocates who care for and promote the vestiges of Sheffield’s past. Meet the groups that celebrate our past and make it part of Sheffield’s future.

The event will be held in the Cadman Room and the Arundel Room of the Millennium Gallery on Saturday, January 19, between 10am and 5pm and Sunday, January 20, between 11am and 3pm.

Please take along your photos to the fair and share your memories with The Star team who will be at the event.

Star editor Nancy Fielder will also be attending the fair on Sunday.

The fair will be free to attend, but donations would be gratefully received.

Email David at templeman3@tiscali.co.uk for more information.