Share your memories with each other and The Star at retro event

Heritage and history enthusiasts, including members of The Star’s retro team, are to take part in a new year fair.

The fair will be held at the Millennium Gallery in January, in conjunction with Museums Sheffield, and will feature 43 stalls.

Sheffield Heritage Fair in the Millennium Gallery.

Groups who would like to showcase at the event are being invited to get in touch with the organisers, David Templeman and Ron Clayton.

This is a chance for local heritage and friends groups to show their work to the public, as well as each other.

Tables and chairs will be provided on the day and these will be allocated on an alphabetical basis depending on the title the group.

David Templeman said: “Following on in the footsteps of the Sheffield History Fair, which used to be held annually at the Town Hall to huge audiences, we are delighted that in conjunction with Museums Sheffield, we are to hold a similar event.

“Well over 1,000 people attended last year’s successful launch event and although this time it is in mid winter, it is not competing against any other events

“We would prefer groups to attend both days but if not and you wish to come to one day only then please let us know which day you can attend.

“Refreshments and toilets will be available on site. Please note no organic materials or balloons allowed at the event as they could damage exhibition items and set off alarms.

“All the details, like directions and floor plan directions, will be forwarded to successful applicants.”

The event will be held in the Cadman Room and the Arundel Room of the Millennium Gallery on Saturday, January 19, between 10am and 5pm and Sunday, January 20, between 11am and 3pm.

Please take along your photos to the event and share your memories with The Star team who will be at the event.

To register your interest at taking part in the event, please e-mail David at templeman3@tiscali.co.uk.