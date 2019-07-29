Ride a fire engine or man a lifeboat in Sheffield museum's summer of living history
Hop aboard a fire engine, take the controls of a lifeboat, and discover all kinds of historic and vintage vehicles in one of Sheffield’s most interesting museums.
The National Emergency Services Museum has launched its Summer of Crafts and Living History.
Throughout August visitors can enjoy special events with the three floors of hands-on history, thrilling displays and exhibits covering more than two hundred years of emergency services.
From Wednesday to Friday each week there will be free kids’ craft activities, from creating sculptures with recycled materials to making mini lifeboats and lifeboat rings.
At the same time the museum will open up its famous 47 foot lifeboat, giving visitors the chance to explore the bridge and engine room and try on modern and historic RNLI kit for size.
The museum's ever-popular fire engine experience will be available at weekends, giving the chance to ride in a real fire engine.
Two special exhibitions come in the form of an English Heritage display exploring cell block graffiti at Richmond Castle in North Yorkshire.
And Yorkshire artist Paul Digby has chosen the museum as the venue for an installation of paintings and sculptures, celebrating people who work on the front line.
He will host a sculpture session for children over seven on August 2, which can be booked ahead.
On Tuesday, August 6, the museum will open its doors for sensory-friendly sessions, with quiet zones and no flashing lights, to make the museum enjoyable for everyone.
The National Emergency Services Museum, Sheffield, is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, and on bank holiday Monday. Fire engine rides take place on Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Mondays. For more information about the museum and its summer activities visit www.emergencymuseum.org.uk