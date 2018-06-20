RETRO: Star Sheridan makes her entrance 37 years ago

The immensely versatile actress Sheridan Caroline Smith OBE was born 37 years ago this month, in Epworth.

She has since become one of the most celebrated actresses of our time.

A cutting from a Bells/Advertiser produced newspaper to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the school. The young girl in the centre of the photograph - Sheridan Smith - is currently starring in London's West End theatre production of The Little Show of Horrors and the boy pictured second from the right - Jonathan Whittaker - was elected onto Epworth Town Council earlier this month.'But what has happened to the other youngsters,who are (from left) Joanne Stockhill, Kerry Stewart and Jody Parkin.

Standing at just 5’2”, but with a giant personality, multi-award winning Sheridan has a plethora of acclaimed roles in theatre, television, and the big screen to her credit.

Her late father, Colin, and mother Marilyn were a country and western duo called the Daltons, and a young Sheridan would sing with them sometimes, from the age of about seven.

She attended South Axholme School in Epworth.

Her first lead acting role was in a production of Annie, when she was 14.

Sheridan Smith

Many stage roles follows, then numerous television appearances, during six years in which she was a member of the National Youth Music Theatre.

It was as Matilda in ITV’s Dark Ages in 1999 that Sheridan made her big television debut.

Then she sprang to fame with roles in The Royle Family from 1998, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps from 2001, and Gavin and Stacey in 2007.

In 2008 Sheridan won a Laurence Olivier Award for playing Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, then another followed in 2009 for her portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at London’s Savoy Theatre.

In more recent years her roles have been both high profile and diverse, from Hedda Gabler to Fanny Brice on stage, and leads in Mrs Biggs, the C Word, The Moorside, Cilla, and The More You Ignore Me, to name but a few hit productions in which she starred.

Sheridon is the patron of the Epworth-based Pride of the Isle charity.

She has a brother Damian, who is lead singer of band The Torn, and she recently became engaged to be married to Jamie Horn.