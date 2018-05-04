Retro: Sheffield village's rich heritage on display

History and heritage will be on display at St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield on Bank Holiday Monday.

The church in the village on the edge of Sheffield will be open from 10.30am until 4pm, with free admission, for visitors to have a look round.

The beautiful interior of St Nicholas' Church, High Bradfield

On display will be key pages from copies of the parish magazine from 1918 – an experience of local history with people coming to the end of World War One.

In May 1918, the then Rector of Bradfield wrote: “The great German offensive has begun and the nation is now in the midst of a terrific struggle, fighting for its life…”

Plans are being made to mark the centenary of the end of World War One in November, with a special Poppy Illumination, for which Bradfield is famous.

Also on display will be a parish register from the 18th century with baptisms, marriages and deaths recorded in Bradfield between 1723 and 1783, part of a century of rapid change during Sheffield’s industrial development.

Bradfield Local History Group will be present, with an exhibition of interesting items and documents. There will also be an exhibition of recent photographs of the area.

A plan will be available, indicating where to find Commonwealth War Graves in the churchyard, a display tells the story of the church tower bells and home-made produce and refreshments will be for sale.

n For hundreds of years, Dronfield merchants cornered the market in the lead trade, thanks to the miners and smelters who helped them make their fortunes.

The story of the Derbyshire lead trade, which goes back to Roman times, is being told in a specially-written and commissioned musical drama/documentary called Merchants of Fortune.

The show is at Dronfield Civic Hall from May 16-18 in a production by Dronfield Musical Theatre Group in association with Dronfield Hall Barn and features folk band Scuppered. Book at www.dronfieldhallbarn.org