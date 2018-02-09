Retro: Salute to hard work of stars of WRVS in Sheffield

We’re celebrating the invaluable work of the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service in Retro after the news they will no longer be running cafes at two city hospitals.

As reported in The Star on Thursday, the organisation, now called the Royal Voluntary Service, will no longer run cafes at the Hallamshire and Northern General Hospitals after more than 30 years.

88blitz. 88: WVS members busy making brushes for use in the works around Sheffield.

The volunteers lost out to a London firm when the contract was put out to tender.

The RVS said they were ‘disappointed’ they had lost out after more than 30 years – and raising more than £1 million for city hospitals.

The service’s website, www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk, records that it was founded in 1938 as the Women’s Voluntary Services for Air Raid Precautions. It says that the Royal Voluntary Service is the largest volunteering organisation in British history.

It was formed to help recruit women into the ARP movement assisting civilians during and after air raids by providing emergency rest centres, feeding, first aid, and assisting with the evacuation and billeting of children.

Women's Royal Voluntary Service - WRVS Kathleen Turner aged 84 years, who has worked with the WRVS for 50 years c1990

The website says: “By 1943 the organisation had over one million volunteers and was involved in almost every aspect of wartime life from the collection of salvage to the knitting of socks and gloves for merchant seamen.

“After the war Royal Voluntary Service transformed to become a leading organisation in the field of social care, pioneering the practices that formed the cornerstone of modern social services.”

The word royal was added to the name in 1966 by the organisation’s patron, the Queen.

69Blitz. 69: Meals on wheels. This WVS canteen was actually found on the site of the old Sun Inn, near Doncaster and offered refreshments to convoys travelling along the Great North Road. Seen are members of the Sprotborough WVS.

Women's Voluntary Service Picture shows members of the Sheffield WVS loading their trolleys before touring the wards of the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield WRVS

Mrs I.Dyson, left in charge of Cemetery Road Vestry Hall refugee rest centre, with Mrs D.Thomas, Deputy Cpunty Borough Organiser WVS, with 6 month old Adrian Wright, and 6 year old Susan Wright after the hurrican damage in Sheffield feb 1962

WRVS members sorting and stacking clothes for distribution amongts people who may be rendered holmless in the event of an air raid on Sheffield