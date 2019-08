Poll tax protesters outside Sheffield Court House in September 1990

The Broomhall Against the Poll Tax group burn their poll tax bills at Broomspring Centre in April 1990

Norfolk Park residents protesting in Sheffield in November 1990

Senior citizens hand in a petition opposing the poll tax at Sheffield Town Hall in 1990

Police struggle with the poll tax protesters outside the Town Hall

Demonstrators outside Sheffield Magistrates Court in September 1990

A long queue of people form at Sheffield Town Hall to pay the new poll tax in April 1990