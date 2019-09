Learning to cook at this nursery school in Sheffield in 1968

Assembly time for these Sheffield school children, but when and where was the picture taken?

Children at the Maud Maxfield School, Sheffield, in 1973

Pupils with their teacher at St Bede's Junior School, Rotherham, 1973

Girls at Hunters Bar School circa 1952

Story time at Hartley Brook Primary School, Sheffield, 1995

Heads down at Hucklow Middle School, Sheffield, 1986