RETRO: Doncaster cricketing legend remembered

Legendary Yorkshire and England fast bowler Freddie Trueman, OBE, would have been 87 on February 6 had he survived beyond 2006.

Born weighing an impressive 14lbs 1oz, in long-gone cottages at Stainton, within the Doncaster borough, Freddie was the middle child of seven, and his father worked at the nearby Maltby Main colliery.

Hull Circle Cricket Ground

At 16, Freddie joined Sheffield United...a cricket club long before the football club evolved. He was later asked to join Yorkshire Boys and appeared with them eight times in 1949.

From 1949, Trueman captured 2,304 first-class wickets at 18.29 and was the first cricketer to take 300 Test wickets. He took part in his first test match at 21, and played for England 67 times.

That first test match was in 1952 against India, when he acquitted himself well. Overlooked for the first four 1953 test matches against Australia, Trueman was included in the fifth and took four for 86 in first innings. He helped England to win the only match in the series to fully finish and to regain the Ashes after a 19-year lapse.

The ‘larger than life’ character captained Yorkshire for six years in the 1960s, when the club was a formidable force.

Later, he wielded his influence and knowledge on the Yorkshire club committee, and became a broadcaster for both radio and television along with writing newspaper columns.

His OBE came in 1989 for his considerable charity work.

Seen as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Trueman could have been a footballer. He played for Lincoln City during his national service but made the choice to concentrate on his cricket.

He is included in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, together with Yorkshire players Wilfred Rhodes and Geoff Boycott. The award was received in 2009, during a test match at Headingley, by his widow Veronica.