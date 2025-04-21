Long lost department stores, unrecognizable streets or simply the sight of skiiers on Meersbrook Park - it’s all captured in this retro photo gallery.
They show cultural and societal changes as well, like scenes of youngsters playing freely on car-free streets, sunny days out in a public lido and a bustling, well-serviced market.
See our gallery below and see what memories they bring back
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield or from The Staar’s own archives.
1. Growing up on Loxley Road
There weren't quite as many cars around back in the 60s but there were still lollipop people to help children across the road, like this one pictured on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, in July 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
2. Millhouses Lido
Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day. This balmy photo from the 1980s is beyond belief. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Building sites on Weston Road
There were lots of changes taking place around Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. Pictured here are building sites on St. Philip's Road, at the junction with Weston Road, in January 1965. St George's Church and Jessop Hospital are visible in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Redgates Toy Shop on The Moor
Redgates toy shop, on The Moor, was a magical wonderland for children, so much so it was nicknamed the Yorkshire Disneyland | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.