I can't believe how much Sheffield has changed: 16 cracking old photos of the Steel City over the past 50 years

Published 21st Apr 2025, 05:05 BST

Take a step back in time and see how much some parts of Sheffield have changed over the past five decades.

Long lost department stores, unrecognizable streets or simply the sight of skiiers on Meersbrook Park - it’s all captured in this retro photo gallery.

They show cultural and societal changes as well, like scenes of youngsters playing freely on car-free streets, sunny days out in a public lido and a bustling, well-serviced market.

See our gallery below and see what memories they bring back

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield or from The Staar’s own archives.

There weren't quite as many cars around back in the 60s but there were still lollipop people to help children across the road, like this one pictured on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, in July 1964

1. Growing up on Loxley Road

There weren't quite as many cars around back in the 60s but there were still lollipop people to help children across the road, like this one pictured on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, in July 1964

Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day. This balmy photo from the 1980s is beyond belief.

2. Millhouses Lido

Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day. This balmy photo from the 1980s is beyond belief.

There were lots of changes taking place around Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. Pictured here are building sites on St. Philip's Road, at the junction with Weston Road, in January 1965. St George's Church and Jessop Hospital are visible in the background

3. Building sites on Weston Road

There were lots of changes taking place around Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. Pictured here are building sites on St. Philip's Road, at the junction with Weston Road, in January 1965. St George's Church and Jessop Hospital are visible in the background

Redgates toy shop, on The Moor, was a magical wonderland for children, so much so it was nicknamed the Yorkshire Disneyland

4. Redgates Toy Shop on The Moor

Redgates toy shop, on The Moor, was a magical wonderland for children, so much so it was nicknamed the Yorkshire Disneyland

