Nine much-loved famous faces from Sheffield who used to be on TV all the time

But these nine famous faces, all born or bought up here in Sheffield, are now rarely or never seen on our screens.

Back in their TV heyday, they were all star names, recognised all across Britain, in periods ranging from the 1960s right up to the 2020s. Now you’ll most likely only see some of these familiar faces in old re-reruns of some great shows.

Some are sadly no longer with us. Others have made career decisions which have taken them away from the TV.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how many you remember from the telly.

Telly memories These nine famous faces, from Sheffield, used to be on the television all the time, but are rarely seen now.

Ian Reddington Former Frecheville School pupil Ian Reddington was a familiar face on EastEnders as Richard 'Tricky Dicky' Cole from 1992 to 1994, and was later a regular on Coronation Street as Vernon Tomlin, from 2005 until 2008.

Ray Ashcroft Sheffielder Ray Ashcroft was a familiar face on the telly as DS Geoff Daly in The Bill from 1996 to 2000. He later went on to be a regular in Emmerdale as Ronnie Madsen.

Marti Caine Born and brought up in Sheffield, Marti Caine, made he name winning the television talent show New Faces in 1975, and went on to become a variety star on shows including the self-titled Marti Caine from 1979 to 84, and hosted hosted a revived New Faces from 1986 to 1988. She died in 1995.