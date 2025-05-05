Memories of Sheffield proms in the 1990s and 2000s with these 11 fabulous photos

As we near the end of the latest school year, pupils across the city are preparing to say farewell to their school years, and to mark the occasion with friends.

The trends may have changed, but the way in which proms give teenagers a chance to let their hair down and dance the night away, all whilst dressed in their finery, remains exactly the same as it ever was.

This retro collection of pictures features proms held at a number of Sheffield schools, including Don Valley, High Storrs, Notre Dame and Tapton.

Take a look through, and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

Don Valley divas Eloise Fairbrother, Courtney Rybak, Tamika Reynolds, Rebecca Tomlinson and Ella-Rose Ball at a Don Valley prom night

High Storrs Prom Jennifer Walker, Stewart Roberts, Louise Heywood, Joel Kestereton and Jessica Ball at the High Storrs School Sixth Form Prom in 1999

Notre Dame Prom Marianne Lamb, Sinead Parkinson, Philip Winder, Helen Pine and Mattie Lafferty at the Notre Dame Prom in 1999