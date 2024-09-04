And the Meadowhall Centre is still going strong 34 years on, as the centre, near Sheffield, marks its anniversary today.

September 4, 1990, saw thousands of shoppers converge on what would prove to be a regional retail powerhouse.

Built on the former Hadfields' East Hecla steelworks and boasting 280 stores it was the UK’s second biggest shopping complex.

And it was an instant success, attracting 20 million customers in its first year.

The centre was the brainchild of its founder, billionaire Eddie Healey, who had the vision of bringing the American shopping experience to the steel city.

Centre director, Darren Pearce, told The Star in 2020: “None of the other big regional centres existed at that time, so everything we did was unprecedented.

"We had Catherine Zeta Jones opening the cinema, Bob Geldof opening HMV, Pavarotti meeting-and-greeting in the Oasis, and Simon Cowell switching on our Christmas lights.

"We were hosting book signings, live performances, and open-air concerts in the car park to thousands – it was unlike anything a shopping centre had done before.”

Many things have changed over the years, with some of the shops long gone.

Among the major stores when it first opened, was the Sainbury’s Savacentre, rebranded in 1999 to Sainbury’s, before closing in 2006. Others to have come and gone include a Hamleys toy store, Debenhams, Top Shop, Top Man and Miss Selfridge. But there has been no shortage of takers to replace the many businesses.

Back in the 1990s, the Oasis’ centrepiece was a large screen on one wall which played live television as well as music videos. If you were visiting Meadowhall on a Monday night, you would be lucky enough to catch an episode of Coronation Street booming out across the Oasis.

That was done away with and the food court was subject to a £7million redevelopment in 2011.

The centre was flooded in 2007, and a few years ago it had a £60m refurbishment.

In the past, some have accused the centre of taking trade away from Sheffield city centre.

But Sheffield Chamber of Commerce’s executive director Richard Wright said in 2019: “Meadowhall has been massive for the city - there are a lot cities across Britain that would love to have a Meadowhall. It brings people into the region and it’s been brilliant for Sheffield.”

1 . Opening day Shoppers flock into Meadowhall as the doors open for the first time in 1990 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Reopening Meadowhall reopens a week after the floods in 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Shoppers return Shoppers at Meadowhall after it reopened following the 2007 floods | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales