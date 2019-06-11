Picture Sheffield

Looking back over the years at Sheffield's Hillsborough Barracks

This week we take a look back at Hillsborough Barracks

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 15:14

Pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Garrison School, c. 1890

2. Hillsborough Barracks, parade, 1913

3. Longley Depot, team winners of Sheffield Casualty Services inter -depot first-aid competition at Hillsborough Barracks, c. 1940s

4. Tea-time at Hillsborough Barracks Hospital, 1916 (Sheffield ladies go every afternoon to Hillsborough Barracks' Hospital to give their patients their tea. The men greatly appreciate this kindly attention)

