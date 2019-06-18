Looking back over the years at Sheffield Show

RetroPicture Sheffield Looking back over the years at Sheffield ShowThis week we take a look back at Sheffield ShowBy BarbaraCraythorn1Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 08:59 Pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Sheffield Show, Hillsborough Park, 1979Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Sheffield and Rotherham Constabulary: Police Recruiting office at the Sheffield Show, 1971Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Mrs Barbara Matthewman presents the 'Steelphalt Trophy' to members of the Sheffield and Rotherham Constabulary team, 1971Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. Competitor in the show jumping at the Sheffield Show, 1971Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2