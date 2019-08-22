Picture Sheffield

Looking back over the years at Basset's confectioners

This week we take a look back over 100 years at Bassett’s Confectioners

By Barbara Craythorn
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 14:04

The company was founded in 1842 in Sheffield by George Bassett.

Perhaps the company's best-known Liquorice Allsorts, were created by accident in 1899 and in 1926 the Bertie Bassett, was created – Bertie continues to represent the brand today.

In 2016, the brand was joined with Maynards to create Maynards Bassetts.

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Staff of George Bassett and Co. Ltd, Owlerton, c. 1920

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Liquorice Allsorts Quality Control, 1952

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. George Bassett & Co advertisement, c. 1880

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. On the production line in the 1960s

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2