Looking back over the years at Basset's confectioners

This week we take a look back over 100 years at Bassett’s Confectioners
By Barbara Craythorn
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 14:04
The company was founded in 1842 in Sheffield by George Bassett.
Perhaps the company's best-known Liquorice Allsorts, were created by accident in 1899 and in 1926 the Bertie Bassett, was created – Bertie continues to represent the brand today.
In 2016, the brand was joined with Maynards to create Maynards Bassetts.
All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk