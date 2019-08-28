Picture Sheffield

Looking back on Sheffield swimmers

This week we take a look back at Sheffield swimmers since the 1900s.

By Barbara Craythorn
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 09:49

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Chapeltown Swimming Club Members, Chapeltown Swimming Baths, 1985. Includes coach Roger Reaney and Girls Manager Kath Renshaw.

2. Children cheering their friends on during the opening ceremony at Ponds Forge Sport and Leisure Centre, 1991

3. Biggin Shield for Life Saving winners, Hunters Bar School, c. 1900

4. Biggin Shield for Life Saving winners probably Hunters Bar School, c. 1900

