Looking back on Sheffield swimmers

RetroPicture Sheffield Looking back on Sheffield swimmersThis week we take a look back at Sheffield swimmers since the 1900s.By Barbara CraythornWednesday, 28 August, 2019, 09:49 All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Chapeltown Swimming Club Members, Chapeltown Swimming Baths, 1985. Includes coach Roger Reaney and Girls Manager Kath Renshaw.Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Children cheering their friends on during the opening ceremony at Ponds Forge Sport and Leisure Centre, 1991Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Biggin Shield for Life Saving winners, Hunters Bar School, c. 1900Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. Biggin Shield for Life Saving winners probably Hunters Bar School, c. 1900Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2