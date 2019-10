The old No 46 tram taking part in the last tram parade through the city centre on October 8, 1960

Do you remember the trams and the last tram parade?

Email news@thestar.co.uk if you can and we may include your memories in Retro.

Huge crowds defied the downpour to see Sheffield's last tram parade. This illuminated tram headed the parade through the city, October 8, 1960

A 1907 open-topped tram was specially decorated to join in the last tram parade in 1960

Tram No 531 is reduced to scrap at the Tinsley Scrap Depot of TW Ward Limited, October 10, 1960

Trams make their way along Pinstone Street in the 1930s

A tram makes its way to Intake