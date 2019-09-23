Looking back at Bowls Tournaments

Wadsley Jack Bowling Club dinner, October 1985

Can you spot yourself or a member of your family in the images?

The Park Bowling Club team at the British Rail Club bowls green where the final of the Hallamshire Ledingham Bowls doubles was held, 1990

Champions Alan Hurt (junior winner), Hilda Barker and Bryan Ross, at the Champion of Champions bowls tournament 1983

Pictured at the Telegraph Ladies Bowls final are Jean Laycock, Jeane Wilde, Dora Wilby and Jane Hird, 1985

Bill Fisher of the Cleansing Department team who won the Coronation Bowl in the Sheffield & District Works Sports Association Bowls Section awards, at Laycock's Sports Centre, 1989

The Sheffield Men's Open Bowling Handicap final at Hillsborough Park, 1987