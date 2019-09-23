Looking back at Bowls Tournaments

Here we take a look at some of the old archive pictures of bowls tournaments

By Jane Salt
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 15:44 pm
Wadsley Jack Bowling Club dinner, October 1985

Can you spot yourself or a member of your family in the images?

Email news@thestar.co.uk if you can and we may include your memories in Retro.

The Park Bowling Club team at the British Rail Club bowls green where the final of the Hallamshire Ledingham Bowls doubles was held, 1990
Champions Alan Hurt (junior winner), Hilda Barker and Bryan Ross, at the Champion of Champions bowls tournament 1983

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictured at the Telegraph Ladies Bowls final are Jean Laycock, Jeane Wilde, Dora Wilby and Jane Hird, 1985
Bill Fisher of the Cleansing Department team who won the Coronation Bowl in the Sheffield & District Works Sports Association Bowls Section awards, at Laycock's Sports Centre, 1989
The Sheffield Men's Open Bowling Handicap final at Hillsborough Park, 1987
The Yorkshire ladies bowls team pictured in 1988