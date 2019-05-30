Picture Sheffield

Looking back at the redevelopment of Orchard Square

This week we take a look back at the redevelopment of Orchard Square shopping centre.

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 12:26

Pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Town Hall Square showing the area before Orchard Square Shopping Centre was built

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Emlyn Hughes opens the new shopping centre, 1987

No Caption ABCDE

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Elevated view of Fargate during the development of Orchard Square

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Sheffield Street Festival, 1998

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3