Looking back at the Merry Month of May Celebrations

All images from the Picture Sheffield archive at www.picturesheffield.com
1. Tinsley County School, Plumpers Road - May Queen Sally Cooper, c. 1930s
2. May Day Parade to High Hazels Park passing along Darnall Road, 1905 - note the banner - Join your trades union and prepare for old age
3. Captain John Holt and Queen Sheila White, May Day 1949, Hucklow Road School
4. Maypole dancing at Woodhouse West Infants School, Sheffield Road, 1996
