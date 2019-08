The 1993 Afro-Caribbean Carnival procession moved along the Wicker to head for Pitsmoor where the enjoyment continued

Can you spot yourself in the images?

Email news@thestar.co.uk if you can and we may include your memories in Retro.

Sheffield's Afro-Caribbean community took to the streets in a vibrant display of colour and costume for the Afro-Caribbean Carnival on September 4, 1993

Eye catching costumes make up this colourful parade

Members of the parade dancing all the way through the streets of Sheffield

Members of the Carnival parade having fun

The Sadacca Women's Group enjoying the Carnival

Look at us all dressed up for the Carnival Parade

The music helps and we’re gonna rock ‘n roll all the way