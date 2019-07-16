Looking back at ten years of Sheffield's Tramlines festival through atmospheric photographs
Tramlines celebrates ten years of bringing top music and a celebratory spirit to Sheffield this weekend.
By Ellen Beardmore
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 10:40
There have been many changes to the festival over the years, but it has always retained a Sheffield focus and a party atmosphere.
Here we relive some of the best moments from over the years in a gallery of pictures.
Pictures provided by Tramlines and taken by Tarquin Clark, Ellen Offredy, Andy Benge, David Chang, Michael Siggers Photography, Paul Cantrell, Samuel Valdes, Eletta Giusto, Gary Wolstenholme, Simon Butler.