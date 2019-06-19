Looking back at Sport Aid '86 and '88

RetroLooking back at Sport Aid '86 and '88This weeks photographs are from Sport Aid ‘86 and ‘88. Can you spot yourself or your family?By Jane.Salt1Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 10:48 Members of the Plumtree Family taking part in Sport Aid 86, a campaign for African Famine Relief.xCrowds enjoying the concerts in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, for Sport Aid '88Crowds enjoy the Sport Aid '88 concert in Hillsborough Park, SheffieldThe stage and spectators at the Sport Aid '88 concert in Hillsborough Park, SheffieldCouncillors Peter Price and Viv Nicholson get their Sport Aid '88 Race Against Time numbers outside the City Hall, Sheffield Sign up to our daily newsletterThanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address.Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Allan Clarke of the Hollies performs at the Sport Aid '88 concert in Hillsborough Park, SheffieldSpectators enjoying the Sport Aid '88 concert in Hillsborough ParkStart of the race in Graves Park, Sheffield, for Sport Aid '86A race for life at the Sport Aid event in Graves Park, Sheffield, in 1986