Looking back at Sport Aid '86 and '88

This weeks photographs are from Sport Aid ‘86 and ‘88. Can you spot yourself or your family?

By Jane.Salt1
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 10:48
Members of the Plumtree Family taking part in Sport Aid 86, a campaign for African Famine Relief.

Crowds enjoying the concerts in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, for Sport Aid '88
The stage and spectators at the Sport Aid '88 concert in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
Councillors Peter Price and Viv Nicholson get their Sport Aid '88 Race Against Time numbers outside the City Hall, Sheffield

Allan Clarke of the Hollies performs at the Sport Aid '88 concert in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
Start of the race in Graves Park, Sheffield, for Sport Aid '86
A race for life at the Sport Aid event in Graves Park, Sheffield, in 1986