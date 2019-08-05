Picture Sheffield

Looking back at Sheffield's Police Force

This week we take a look back at our city’s police force.

By Barbara Craythorn
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 12:52

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Police Brass Band, c. 1900

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. West Bar Fire Station and Police Station, 1905

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Millhouses Division Policemen outside the Police Station, Archer Road, c. 1890

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Charles Peace or The Adventures of a Notorious Burglar: Deadly struggle between Peace and Constable Robinson

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2