Looking back at Sheffield's Police Force

RetroPicture Sheffield Looking back at Sheffield's Police ForceThis week we take a look back at our city’s police force.By Barbara CraythornMonday, 05 August, 2019, 12:52 All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Police Brass Band, c. 1900Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. West Bar Fire Station and Police Station, 1905Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Millhouses Division Policemen outside the Police Station, Archer Road, c. 1890Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. Charles Peace or The Adventures of a Notorious Burglar: Deadly struggle between Peace and Constable RobinsonPicture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2