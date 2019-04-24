Looking back at our latest pictures from the 1980s

Pickets from Hadfields Limited on the march during the steel strike in 1980
This weeks photographs are from the 1980s.  Can you spot yourself or your family?

Send your retro photographs for publication in to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk.

The Deputy Head of Birkdale School, Sheffield, Ted Hutchins, retires after 30 years at the school, 1989

Teacher Jenny Huscroft of Birley Spa Middle and Infants School, with her successful soccer team in 1988

Sheffield busmen pictured leaving the City Hall after their meeting during the bus strike in 1981''

Tom Sugg cuts the ribbon to open the new Sugg Warehouse with the help of son Tim, May 1989

Herol 'Bomber' Graham signs autographs for young fans at the Junior Star Fun Day in Weston Park in 1987

Orchard Street, Sheffield, in March 1980

Sheffield Post Office Workers on strike in 1988

