Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the year 2000

TV star Michael Parkinson visits a school in the small village of Shafton, Barnsley, and reads extracts from William Fordes book 'Tales from the Allotments', March 15, 2000

Firemen from Darnall and Mansfield Road firestations put their backs into it for autistic children at the Asda, Handsworth. 'Cheering on Mansfield Road sub officer Darren Staniland are, left to right, from Mansfield Road, John Hardcastle and from Darnall, Richard Lee and Paul Simmonite.

Queuing for registration at the Pokemon Day at Meadowhall, March 11, 2000

A female taster course in bricklaying at Sheffield College - schoolgirls from around Sheffield who took part in the course, March 25, 2000

Actress Liz Dawn officially opens the new Big W store at Catcliffe, March 3, 2000

Y6 pupils of Intake School Drama Club who are going to perform at the Harrogate 2000 festival . Also pictured are teachers Mrs Anita Riley and Miss Judith Wade, March 13, 2000