Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the year 2000 A community bonfire was lit at Heeley City Farm on the site of what will be the new stables to replace the ones gutted by arsonists. Seen are farm workers and supporters with a picture of the new buildings, with the bonfire behind them, March 17, 2000 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up This week’s photographs are from the year 2000, can you spot yourself or your family? Send your retro photographs for publication in to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk. TV star Michael Parkinson visits a school in the small village of Shafton, Barnsley, and reads extracts from William Fordes book 'Tales from the Allotments', March 15, 2000 Firemen from Darnall and Mansfield Road firestations put their backs into it for autistic children at the Asda, Handsworth. 'Cheering on Mansfield Road sub officer Darren Staniland are, left to right, from Mansfield Road, John Hardcastle and from Darnall, Richard Lee and Paul Simmonite. Queuing for registration at the Pokemon Day at Meadowhall, March 11, 2000 A female taster course in bricklaying at Sheffield College - schoolgirls from around Sheffield who took part in the course, March 25, 2000 Actress Liz Dawn officially opens the new Big W store at Catcliffe, March 3, 2000 Y6 pupils of Intake School Drama Club who are going to perform at the Harrogate 2000 festival . Also pictured are teachers Mrs Anita Riley and Miss Judith Wade, March 13, 2000 Protestors gather on the steps of the Mansion House, Doncaster, to make their feelings known about the proposed airport, March 13, 2000 Take a look at these pictures of Sheffield’s Charter Square over the years