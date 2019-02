Here are the latest Sheffield retro pictures from our archive – showcasing the world in years gone by.

This week’s photographs are from 1999, can you spot yourself or your family?

Pictured at Handsworth Grange school, Sheffield, where pupils, Parent, teachers and local residents were out to plant the Millennium hedge containing 1000 trees. The sign shows that the group has planted 3000 trees by the year 2000.

Send your retro photographs for publication in to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk.

HRH Prince Philip meets children from Springfield School at the Devonshire Quarter''Duke of Edinburgh

Sheffield University Students from Stephenson Halls who aim to run the marathon on Sunday

Schools rugby winners receive their prizes at halftime at the Eagles game at Don Valley stadium. March 20, 1999

These lucky children received bugs life prizes and odeon cinema tickets at a presentation at woolworths in the Frenchgate centre . The colouring and word search competition was run by woolworths and the odeon cinema during the recent half-term holidays

Marlcliffe Junior school top Maths team and their trophy,beating 30 other schools,L to R Abby Mather,Andrew Naylor,Daniel Richmond,Stephanie Webb,Nicola Wright and Nicola Hutchison March 1999