Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1980s

A party of more than 50 readers of The Star and Morning Telegraph are enjoying a holiday of a lifetime in Japan. Pictured are members of the party after disembarkation from a cruise on Lake Hakone in 1982

This weeks photographs are from the 1980s. Can you spot yourself or your family?

Sheffield United Juniors Under 11s team pictured in 1981

Coun Dot and Jim Walton unveil the Heritage Plaque at the Bath Hotel, Victoria Street, pictured with Ray and Janet Hardy (Landlords) and David Grace, 1985

Food parcels are handed in at Hall Cross Comprehensive School, Doncaster, during the miners strike in May 1984

The Lord Mayor, Coun Roy Munn, is pictured with some of the Sheffield Ladies Hockey Club members during a civic reception at the Town Hall, April 23, 1985

The interior of Tuckwoods Restaurant, Surrey Street in 1989

The launch of the Children's Leukemia Appeal in 1989'Pictured are volunteer organisers, left to right back row, Spencer Ballinger and Robert Marriott. Front row left to right Carole Teskowski and Mick Broadhead

The May Queen passenger launch arrives at the Canal Wharf in 1980'

The Jordanaires marching band performing on the Moor, Sheffield, in 1983

More memories of lost Sheffield breweries