Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s and 1980s

Last minute adjustments by one harassed cadet as Princess Anne inspects her troops at the Manor TA Centre, Sheffield, 1980
This week’s photographs are from the 1970s and 1980s, can you spot yourself or your family?

Former editor of The Star, Michael Corner, with young disc jockey Anthony Gay at the opening of Sheffield Children's Hospital Crystal Radio service in 1984. Looking on are staff and other young disc jockeys.

The Berni Steak Bar, Orchard Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1975

Sheffield Ladies football team who won the Nottingham Ladies League Cup Final in 1982. Pictured left to right on the back row are: Marcia Hague, Myra Stockdale, Sandra Carter, Jean Bradshaw, Pauline Stones and Kay Clapham. On the front row, left to right, are: Karen Briggs, Vicky McSloy, Karen Wood, Joanne Broadhurst, Beverley Day and Janet Davies.

NALGO members who work for Sheffield council demonstrate on the Town Hall steps against rate capping, 1984

Enjoying a swimming lesson at Sheffield's Glossop Road Baths in 1971

These Scouts are busy with their polishing cloths at Sheffield Cutlers' Hall during Scouts Job Week in April 1981

The exterior of the 'new' HMV record shop on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, in 1982

Shopping scenes in Mexborough in 1985

