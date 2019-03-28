Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s and 1980s

Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by'Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, May 27, 1979
Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by'Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, May 27, 1979

This week’s photographs are from 1970s and 1980s, can you spot yourself or your family?

Send your retro photographs for publication to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk

Banners outside the Coal Board's offices at Doncaster when members of the NCB Tenants Association demonstrated about house rents. The demonstrators were from every NCB area in Yorkshire, January 22nd 1970

Banners outside the Coal Board's offices at Doncaster when members of the NCB Tenants Association demonstrated about house rents. The demonstrators were from every NCB area in Yorkshire, January 22nd 1970

The Duke of Edinburgh chats to Brownies on a visit to Tideswell in 1984

The Duke of Edinburgh chats to Brownies on a visit to Tideswell in 1984

Firemen tackle a fire at Wigfalls, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, May 21, 1984

Firemen tackle a fire at Wigfalls, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, May 21, 1984

Womble Mr Orinoco entertains children at Woolworths store, Sheffield, in 1974

Womble Mr Orinoco entertains children at Woolworths store, Sheffield, in 1974

Staff of the Sheaf Line Bus Company who run their business from the Old Tram Depot, Attercliffe Common, where the building is under a compulsory purchase order from the council, 1988

Staff of the Sheaf Line Bus Company who run their business from the Old Tram Depot, Attercliffe Common, where the building is under a compulsory purchase order from the council, 1988

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Conference - the delegates in the City Hall, November 1982

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Conference - the delegates in the City Hall, November 1982

Lifeboat appeal supporters pictured outside the town hall with Coun Peter Horton before setting off to watch the launch of a Tyne Class lifeboat, 1987

Lifeboat appeal supporters pictured outside the town hall with Coun Peter Horton before setting off to watch the launch of a Tyne Class lifeboat, 1987

Sheffield Ladies Hockey Club, 1985

Sheffield Ladies Hockey Club, 1985