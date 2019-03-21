Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s and 1980s Coun Norman West, Chairman of the Highways Committee, cuts the tape to officially open the new Norton bypass, watched by councillors, officials and members of the public, June 28, 1982 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up This week’s photographs are from the 1970s and 1980s, can you spot yourself or your family? Send your retro photographs for publication to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk The Animals pop group on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983 Lorries drive through the flood on Brightside Lane, Sheffield, in April 1970 Staff of the Henry Fanshaw School, Dronfield, take part in a climb in aid of the blind, March 1986 Workers at Edgar Allen Balfour hold a protest march in 1977 Youngsters queue for a Junior Star party at Romeo & Juliet's, Bank Street, Sheffield, in 1980 Gordon Banks is surrounded by young fans after a charity match for the Markham Colliery fund in 1973 The Yorkshire Main Colliery Brass Band in 1985. Doncaster - Cantors Furniture Store fire - 1985 Sheffield clubbers go back in time to Roxy nightclub era