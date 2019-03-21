Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s and 1980s  

Coun Norman West, Chairman of the Highways Committee, cuts the tape to officially open the new Norton bypass, watched by councillors, officials and members of the public, June 28, 1982
Coun Norman West, Chairman of the Highways Committee, cuts the tape to officially open the new Norton bypass, watched by councillors, officials and members of the public, June 28, 1982

This week’s photographs are from the 1970s and 1980s, can you spot yourself or your family?

Send your retro photographs for publication to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk

The Animals pop group on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983

The Animals pop group on stage at the Sheffield City Hall, December 16, 1983

Lorries drive through the flood on Brightside Lane, Sheffield, in April 1970

Lorries drive through the flood on Brightside Lane, Sheffield, in April 1970

Staff of the Henry Fanshaw School, Dronfield, take part in a climb in aid of the blind, March 1986

Staff of the Henry Fanshaw School, Dronfield, take part in a climb in aid of the blind, March 1986

Workers at Edgar Allen Balfour hold a protest march in 1977

Workers at Edgar Allen Balfour hold a protest march in 1977

Youngsters queue for a Junior Star party at Romeo & Juliet's, Bank Street, Sheffield, in 1980

Youngsters queue for a Junior Star party at Romeo & Juliet's, Bank Street, Sheffield, in 1980

Gordon Banks is surrounded by young fans after a charity match for the Markham Colliery fund in 1973

Gordon Banks is surrounded by young fans after a charity match for the Markham Colliery fund in 1973

The Yorkshire Main Colliery Brass Band in 1985.

The Yorkshire Main Colliery Brass Band in 1985.

Doncaster - Cantors Furniture Store fire - 1985

Doncaster - Cantors Furniture Store fire - 1985