Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s The official opening of the new Sheffield Parkway, September 16, 1974 This week's photographs are from the 1970s, can you spot yourself or your family? Send your retro photographs for publication in to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk. Staff introduce patient Peter Beer, aged 6, of the Manor, Sheffield, to Princess Margaret during her tour of Sheffield Children's Hospital in 1976 Harry Worth tries his trick in Hoyland, November 20, 1978 RAF Finningley pictured after the fire in 1970 Sheffield Oratorio Chorus in the 1970's A toast to Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir, May 5, 1971 Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, October 1973 Notre Dame Upper Sixth in 1973 The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson, 1973