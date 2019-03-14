Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s

The official opening of the new Sheffield Parkway, September 16, 1974
The official opening of the new Sheffield Parkway, September 16, 1974

This week’s photographs are from the 1970s, can you spot yourself or your family?

Send your retro photographs for publication in to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk.

Staff introduce patient Peter Beer, aged 6, of the Manor, Sheffield, to Princess Margaret during her tour of Sheffield Children's Hospital in 1976

Staff introduce patient Peter Beer, aged 6, of the Manor, Sheffield, to Princess Margaret during her tour of Sheffield Children's Hospital in 1976

Harry Worth tries his trick in Hoyland, November 20, 1978

Harry Worth tries his trick in Hoyland, November 20, 1978

RAF Finningley pictured after the fire in 1970

RAF Finningley pictured after the fire in 1970

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus in the 1970's

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus in the 1970's

A toast to Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir, May 5, 1971

A toast to Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir, May 5, 1971

Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, October 1973

Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, October 1973

Notre Dame Upper Sixth in 1973

Notre Dame Upper Sixth in 1973

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson, 1973

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson, 1973