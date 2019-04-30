Look back at our latest retro pictures

Pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk
1. HMS Sheffield - nicknamed The Shiny Sheff - Southampton Class Cruiser, launched 23rd July 1936 on convoy duty
Picture Sheffield
Other 3rd Party
2. Captain Michael Prest and the Lord Mayor Albert Richardson disembarking from the new Type 42 Class Destroyer HMS Sheffield docked at Hull, 1976
Picture Sheffield
Other 3rd Party
3. Type 22 Broadsword Class Frigate, HMS Sheffield - the third Ship to hold this name entered service in 1988 being taken into Hull by Commander Simon Gillespie and Lieutenant Andy Goodman, 1994
Picture Sheffield
Other 3rd Party
4. Laying wreaths at the Memorial Service outside the Cathedral for the loss of life aboard the Type 42 Class Destroyer HMS Sheffield destroyed in action during the Falklands War 1982, 1985
Picture Sheffield
Other 3rd Party
View more