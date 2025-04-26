The 10 legendary 1980s Sheffield music venues which attracted great acts in the city, before the Arena

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

Sheffield was blessed with some fantastic music venues in the 1980s.

It was an era which saw some big name acts appearing in the city, ranging from The Who to Bruce Springsteen. There were shows in the city during that decade also including up and coming local bands like Pulp and Def Leppard, as well as hundreds of others which did not go on to become household names.

Some of the venues are still there, but look very different to how they did some 40 years ago. Others are long gone.

It was an era before Sheffield Arena was built for the 1991 World Student Games, so venues were smaller, but full of atmosphere.

And in a pre-streaming era, when performers made most of their money from record sales, ticket prices,or the amount you paid on the door, seemed less than today’s prices.

Take a look at our pictures below, and see how many of these great venues you remember.

The Leadmill, pictured here in 1985, opened in 1980 and was one of Sheffield's main venues to see bands in the 80s. They had well-known bands on every Saturday night. Acts to grace its stage including Pulp, and The Stone Roses supported The Jack Rubies there. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

1. The Leadmill

The Leadmill, pictured here in 1985, opened in 1980 and was one of Sheffield's main venues to see bands in the 80s. They had well-known bands on every Saturday night. Acts to grace its stage including Pulp, and The Stone Roses supported The Jack Rubies there. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

City Hall was a major Sheffield music venue throughout the 1980s, and hosted some big name acts in the era before Sheffield Arena was built. The Who are on stage at Sheffield City Hall, January 26, 1981

2. City Hall

City Hall was a major Sheffield music venue throughout the 1980s, and hosted some big name acts in the era before Sheffield Arena was built. The Who are on stage at Sheffield City Hall, January 26, 1981 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Nelson Mandela Building, near Pond Street, was a major venue for gigs in the 1980s, with up and coming groups at the time including Bryan Adams and Deacon Blue performing there. It opened in 1978 as the Phoenix building, was renamed the Nelson Mandela building in 1982 and was demolished in 2007. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Nelson Mandela building

The Nelson Mandela Building, near Pond Street, was a major venue for gigs in the 1980s, with up and coming groups at the time including Bryan Adams and Deacon Blue performing there. It opened in 1978 as the Phoenix building, was renamed the Nelson Mandela building in 1982 and was demolished in 2007. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Take Two was set well out of the city centre, on Staniforth Road, Attercliffe, but attracted a stream of well known bands in the second half of the 1980s, including an up and coming Primal Scream. Pictured there is owner Marcus Reynolds. Photo: Dennis Lound, Sheffield Newspapers

4. Take Two

Take Two was set well out of the city centre, on Staniforth Road, Attercliffe, but attracted a stream of well known bands in the second half of the 1980s, including an up and coming Primal Scream. Pictured there is owner Marcus Reynolds. Photo: Dennis Lound, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Dennis Lound

