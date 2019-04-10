In pictures: The Peak District National Park then and now

As part of 70th anniversary celebrations, five charities central to campaigns that established the National Parks have updated vintage photos in celebrations in the Peak District.

The historic photos, from the 1920s, 30s and 40s, show the determined mass-movement campaign to protect the countryside.

Modern ramblers pose at the top of Hollins Cross in the Peak District. Photo credit: John Bradley.

This protection was eventually achieved in an Act of Parliament in 1949 that established the National Parks. The Peak District was the first to be established.

The new photographs reflect the rich diversity of users.

Tomo Thompson, chief executive of Friends of the Peak District, which supplied many of the original photos, said: “We had a fantastic time updating these photos.

“The 70th anniversary of the National Parks is a great opportunity to further the important work being done to open the National Parks for everyone to enjoy, regardless of background or ability.”

1930s walkers overlook the beautiful Peak District. Photo credit: Friends of the Peak District

The images were updated on a celebratory walk in the Peak District National Park attended by hundreds of VIPs, individuals and organisations.

The coalition of charities is made up of Campaign for National Parks, CPRE, Open Spaces Society, Ramblers and the Youth Hostel Association.

They hope to draw attention to the challenges currently facing our 13 National Parks in England and Wales as well as celebrating their establishment.

Challenges including threats from development and a need to improve access so that everyone can enjoy them.

Mountain Trike users update the photo overlooking the Hope Valley. Photo credit Calum McGregor

Andrew Hall of Campaign for National Parks said: “The Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan called the establishment of the National Parks one of the crowning achievements of the environment movement in the last 100 years and that’s absolutely right.

“Our photographers have done an amazing job of capturing just how much the National Parks mean to so many different people.

“Visitors enjoy a host of benefits to mental health and well-being, as well as boosting the local economies. But too many people cannot get to or get around the National Parks to realise these benefits.”