But the city was once home to big factory-sized breweries that at one time supplied thousands of the city’s thirsty steel and engineering workers on the industrial scale that their hot and dusty working conditions demanded.

1. Whitbread's Brewery cellar maintenance inspector This picture of Jim Circuitt, the cellar maintenance inspector at Whitbread's Brewery, Sheffield, was submitted by his daughter, Janet

2. Going down... The demolition of a chimney at the Whitbread Brewery Millsands site

3. Production line Whitbreads Kegging Plant, Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, pictured on March 26, 1984

4. Ward's Brewery in 1979 The Ward's Brewery on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, pictured on February 21, 1979. It closed 20 years later

