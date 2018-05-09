In Pictures: Castlefolds Market

Castlefolds Markets was established in c. 1847 on land between the Corn Exchange and the Norfolk Market Hall. It provided a covered letting space for the wholesale trade in fruit and vegetables.

The Sheaf Open Market was also established on the adjacent site. When the Parkway Wholesale Market was opened in 1961 Castlefolds was demolished.

Pictures from the Sheffield City Archives and Local Studies collection, for a wide range of unique gifts featuring images visit our shop at Sheffield Media Store house