Hillsborough Golf Club in Sheffield set to celebrate centenary

A Hillsborough sporting institution is looking forward to celebrating its centenary next year.

No, not the famous Sheffield Wednesday football stadium but its near neighbour, Hillsborough Golf Club on Worrall Road.

Recalling the day that a plane landed on the 9th fairway at Hillsborough Golf Club

Apparently it’s so close that you can hear the roar of the crowd on match days.

The centenary falls on May 29 next year but a commemorative brochure is already in the process of being produced as part of the celebration plans.

We’ve got a sneak peek at some of the pages here.

One tells the story of vicar the Reverend G C Weaver, who was the club’s co-founder and first president.

The first tee at Hillsborough Golf Club

He had to give up the presidency of the club due to Sunday golf being voted in.

There is a more direct link between the golf club and the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday's record scorer and Scottish national squad player Andrew Wilson, who stayed at the club for the majority of his career, became a committee member of the newly-formed golf club in 1920.

That was just after he had given up football at the ripe old age of 39.

The clubhouse at Hillsborough Golf Club in 1936

The brochure also recalls the memorable day when a plane had to make an emergency landing on the 9th fairway when it ran short of fuel.

One long-time employee of the club told The Star he never had time to play a round when he worked there for half a century!

Greenkeeper Les Easthorpe retired in January 2007 after 50 years.

He recalled: "I never managed to play a full round of golf, though. I used to spend every dinner time on the practice green but there was just so much to do."

A page devoted to Hillsborough Golf Club co-founder, the Rev George Cherry Weaver

Greenkeeper Leslie Easthope when he retired after 50 years at Hillsborough Golf Club in January 2007

