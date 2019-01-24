Heritage fair shows unity for the future  

The only way to secure the future of Sheffield's past is to pull together. That was the message from voluntary groups at the city’s second Heritage Fair.

Organisers David Templeman and Ron Clayton thanked the 2,000 people who attended last weekend – and said it was now hoped that it would become an annual attraction.

Paul Iseard, of Friends of Portland Works at the Sheffield Heritage Fair.

Mr Templeman said: “On behalf of Ron Clayton and I we would like to thank everyone- the general public and the stall holders-for making the second Sheffield Heritage Fair an even bigger success than the first one in September 2017.

“We estimate approx. 2.000 people attended- a staggering number to say we are in a very cold part of January. It does show what interest there is in the heritage of Sheffield and its surrounding areas and the general public came out in force to support it.

“Our sincere thanks to all the respective organisations who attended displaying what they have achieved and continuing to achieve through all their committed work as volunteers. The fair acts a platform for them to exhibit their achievements.

“We aim to make this as an annual event on the same weekend as this year’s.”

A huge range of heritage groups from across the city came together for the event at the weekend. They included some of the city’s most vociferous campaigners and friends groups such as Sheffield Castle, Old Town Hall, Portland Works

They stood side-by-side with organisations on very specific missions ranging from Chapeltown & High Green Archive and Hunter Archaeolgical Society to Zion Chapel and Hallamshire Historic Buildings Society.

There were also volunteers from major city attractions including Bishops House, and Manor Lodge.

Visitors were treated to sword dancing on the Saturday as well as a wealth of information on everything heritage.

Next year’s event will be held on January 18 and 19.