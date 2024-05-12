The luckiest places in the UK to win the postcode lottery have been named - and Sheffield is one of only two cities with wins in the thousands.
In Sheffield, there have been 1,061 wins in the postcode lottery since it launched in 2005, second only to Birmingham, which has had 1,256.
Newcastle has the third-highest number, with 983 wins in NE postcodes.
The total number of wins in an area divided by its number of postcode districts is how 1337 games has determined the luckiest areas - and this sees Sheffield drop off the list.
There has been an average of 23.6 wins In each of the steel city’s 45 postcode districts.
The top-10 list features Preston in the lead (41.4 wins per district), and includes Bolton (30.6 wins), Blackpool (33.1 wins) and Blackburn (27.5 - in 10th).
Sheffield is by no means the unluckiest either - there are only 0.56 wins per West Central London district, and 5.04 per district in Inverness which is the 7th unluckiest region).
To celebrate the relative luck of Sheffield, here are some of the people in the city and its surrounding areas which have won big in various lottery draws over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.