The luckiest places in the UK to win the postcode lottery have been named - and Sheffield is one of only two cities with wins in the thousands.

In Sheffield, there have been 1,061 wins in the postcode lottery since it launched in 2005, second only to Birmingham, which has had 1,256.

Newcastle has the third-highest number, with 983 wins in NE postcodes.

The total number of wins in an area divided by its number of postcode districts is how 1337 games has determined the luckiest areas - and this sees Sheffield drop off the list.

There has been an average of 23.6 wins In each of the steel city’s 45 postcode districts.

The top-10 list features Preston in the lead (41.4 wins per district), and includes Bolton (30.6 wins), Blackpool (33.1 wins) and Blackburn (27.5 - in 10th).

Sheffield is by no means the unluckiest either - there are only 0.56 wins per West Central London district, and 5.04 per district in Inverness which is the 7th unluckiest region).

To celebrate the relative luck of Sheffield, here are some of the people in the city and its surrounding areas which have won big in various lottery draws over the years.

1 . All smiles Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003

2 . Missed bus brings good fortune Scratchcard Merry Millionaire winner Richard Carr, from Doncaster, celebrates with his mother Sarah Simmons. Richard, who was working as a general assistant at a hotel, told how he had bought the scratchcard while waiting for the next bus after dropping his son home, having missed the bus he was aiming for

3 . Lucky trip to the Co-Op Co-op dividend... Thorne woman Susan Waters, aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006