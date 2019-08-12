Help to discover the high-flying history of Sheffield suburb
A project tracing a century of history of a Sheffield suburb has been launched, with a chance to get involved.
The Landscape Heritage Research Foundation project, called From RFC Airfield to City Suburb – 100 Years of History at Meadowhead and Norton, Sheffield, was launched at Sheffield Transport Social Club, Meadowhead.
The project, funded thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, follows on from the successful project of 2016/17, Norton’s Flying Legacy.
Staff, volunteers and experts were on hand to explain the elements involved which will help to uncover the fascinating history of Meadowhead and Norton from World War One to the present.
Tabletop and poster displays included information from the Norton’s Flying Legacy project, Simon Craine of the Royal Observer Corps Association Heritage Team, Steve Miers, Dave Lockwood and John Hinton of Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, Caroline Dewar and Barbara Greatorex of the Finding Lost Norton Park project, Graham Colton’s research into the airfield and Andrew Bradbury’s similar work.
Neil Carver and John Grayson shared their research and memories. Senior Training Officer Mike Sharp and Air Training Corps cadets from 1890 (Dronfield) Squadron also attended.
Project director, Hallam University Professor Ian Rotherham, said: “Projects such as this rely very much on the input of volunteers and contributors of all ages, making it truly inter-generational.
“Capturing memories and stories from the past is so important when tracing the history of an area but equally important are those experiences of today’s generation, recording their stories and experiences for the future, ensuring the story continues.”
The project, which runs for 15 months, consists of a series of workshops, each covering a theme.
The development and growth of the area will be explored by visits to archives, field visits and trips to other collections. The project will also embark on a series of oral history interviews.
If anyone is interested in joining in as a volunteer – no matter how much time you can spare – email christine@hallamec.plus.com or go to www.ukeconet.org. Follow the project on Twitter @rfcnm100